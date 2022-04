Two businesses are the latest recipients of #ForGreenville grants.

Receiving $1,000 each were Affordable Termite and Pest Control, and Big T’s Honeybee Farm.

The Shop Local Committee of the Chamber of Commerce made the grant selections to businesses making an impact on the community, who could use the grant to do even more.

Funds for the grants were the direct result of the #ForGreenville fundraising campaign that was started by the Bridge Church in Greenville.