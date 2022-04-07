Metal Forging Classes & Open House At KC

Kaskaskia College is proud to host “Forged in Fire” and “Master of Arms” blacksmith Dustin Rhodes of Dustin Rhodes Forge Works for an open house metal forging demonstration on Saturday, April 9 and metal forging courses on Saturday, April 30th.

“I am happy to partner with Dustin Rhodes to offer these classes at KC,” said KC Welding Technology Professor Cory Wellen. “I am always looking for new ways to incorporate more metallurgy techniques in the program and this community offering is the first step.”

Rhodes was featured in season 4 episode 2 of History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” competition, season 1 episode 1 of Discovery Channel’s “Master of Arms,” and several local television programs. His work can be found in collections across the country and his semi-production work can be found in several retail stores. His business, Dustin Rhodes Forge Works, is located in central Illinois and specializes in early American and frontier style pieces.

Rhodes will be holding an open house and demonstration of metal forging on Saturday, April 9th at Kaskaskia College’s Harry L. Crisp Technology Center in Centralia. This open house will be free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to RSVP to ce@kaskaskia.edu or 618-545-3255.

On April 30th, two “Introduction to Forging” course sessions will be offered for any interested parties age 15 and up. This course is designed to give participants an introductory overview of metal forging, learn how to work safely, how to use proper forging tools and techniques, plus make a decorative metal item to take home. The course cost is $350.00 per person and all participants should bring safety glasses and leather gloves, while also wearing closed toe shoes, a long sleeve shirt, and long pants. Participants may choose to register for an 8:00 a.m. – Noon session or a 1:00-4:00 p.m. session.

Space is limited, so course participants must register in advance to Cydney Richardson by emailing ce@kaskaskia.edu or calling 618-545-3255.