MG FFA Dairy Judging Team Second In The State

Kaskaskia College hosted the Illinois State FFA Dairy Judging competition Friday, April 1. Participants judged six classes of cows and took a written test over general knowledge of dairy farming. 34 FFA chapters were present, including 153 individuals.

The Mulberry Grove FFA placed second in the state overall. The team includes Ellie Albert, Addison Hebenstreit, Braden Hartmann, Megan Mollett, and Peyton Simpson.

In this competition, the top three scores count toward the score of the team. Those scores were Ellie Albert in 12th place with 281 points, Addison Hebenstreit in 15th place with 274 points, and Braden Hartmann in 18th place with 273 points.