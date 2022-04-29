MG FFA First In Section 19 Mechanics Contest

The FFA Section 19 Ag Mechanics contest was held Thursday, April 21, at the Okaw Vocational Center in Vandalia. The contest is broken up into five areas: Ag Power, Welding, Surveying, Electricity, and Carpentry.

Each team competing can bring one participant per area. There were eight teams and twenty-nine individuals present, including the Mulberry Grove FFA. Mulberry Grove’s team consisted of Boston Cade for Electricity, Megan Miller for Surveying, Addison Hebenstreit for Carpentry, Charlie Schofield for Ag Power, and Elias Goodin for Welding.

As a team, Mulberry Grove placed 1st in the Section. Individually, Boston Cade placed 1st, Megan Miller placed 1st, Addison Hebenstreit placed 2nd, Charlie Schofield placed 2nd, and Elias Goodin placed 4th.

Mulberry Grove also took a JV team that consisted of Tristen Altenberger for Electricity, Megan Schewe for Surveying, Brant Thomas for Ag Power, and Aiden Walker for Welding.

The varsity team will move on to the Illinois State FFA Ag Mechanics competition at Illinois Central College in East Peoria.