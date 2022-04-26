MG FFA Places Third In Livestock Judging

The FFA Section 19 Livestock Judging competition took place in Taylorville on Tuesday, April 12. The contest was hosted by Lincoln Land Community College.

At this competition, participants had to judge nine classes of livestock market animals including sheep, goats, hogs, heifers, and steers: seven placing classes and two keep/cull classes.

There were 12 teams from Section 19, including Mulberry Grove, whose team was made up of Ellie Albert, Megan Schewe, Megan Mollett, Peyton Simpson, Abbigail Gebke, Tucker Johnson, Addison Hebenstreit, Brant Thomas, Diana Bone, and Brady Oglesby.

The Mulberry Grove team placed 3rd in the Section. Individually, Ellie Albert placed 2nd and Megan Schewe placed 10th.