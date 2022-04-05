MG FFA Takes Top Spot At Dairy Judging Contest

The Section 19 FFA Dairy Judging contest took place at the Bond County Fairgrounds in Greenville on March 30. Participants judged six classes of cows and completed a written test that included identifying dairy farming equipment, identifying parts of a dairy cow, and reading/interpreting a DHI Herd Summary. Twelve chapters from Section 19 participated and a total of eighty individuals. The Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter placed first overall as a team. Participants from Mulberry Grove included Addison Hebenstreit, Ellie Albert, Peyton Simpson, Megan Mollett, Braden Hartmann, and Shawnee Tedrick. Individually, Addison Hebenstreit placed 1st, Ellie Albert placed 3rd, Peyton Simpson placed 4th, and Megan Mollett placed 5th.