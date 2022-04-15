More Arrests In Second Phase Of “Operation REAL”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Hillsboro and Litchfield Police Departments, Illinois State Police, South Central Illinois, Drug Task Force, and the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office continued what they refer to as Operation REAL this past week.

Montgomery County Law Enforcement made several more narcotic-related arrests in connection with arrest warrants obtained as a result of multiple narcotic investigations conducted by the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Amanda M. Owens, 33, of Litchfield; Joseph W. Robbins, 36, of Litchfield; and Yancy Costello, 50, of Litchfield. Each of the warrants were issued for alleged Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine. All of the wanted individuals were located and taken into custody in Montgomery County between the dates of April 7 and 10. Each individual was processed and booked into the Montgomery County Jail in lieu of bond. Additional amounts of methamphetamine were recovered during the arrests.

Montgomery County law enforcement officials say they, and the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, will continue to investigate illegal narcotic activity in Montgomery County. This was the second stage of Operation REAL. Additional arrest warrants are being sought for several individuals for the alleged delivery of methamphetamine and officials say more arrests are expected.