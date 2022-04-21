Mulberry Grove Superintendent Hired By Unit 2

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school district will be searching for a new superintendent.

Wednesday night, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education hired Robert “Bobby” Koontz as executive director of business and operations, a newly created Unit 2 position.

Koontz is currently wrapping up his second school year as the Mulberry Grove district superintendent.

A graduate of the Unit 1 school district, Koontz taught there then became the elementary school principal in the summer of 2015, and the junior high/high school principal in the summer of 2018 before taking over as Unit 1 superintendent July 1, 2020. He has worked for Unit 1 a total of 13 years.

Koontz told WGEL leaving Unit 1 was a difficult decision, but he believes it is an opportunity to work in a larger district, and it is a good move for him and his family.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said Koontz receives a three-year contract with a salary of $96,500 per year.

Koontz stated Unit 1 will be posting the superintendent’s position to obtain applicants. His resignation will probably be accepted at a May meeting.

The Unit 2 Board also hired Angie Brentlinger of Wayne City as a comptroller/treasurer for the district. Her contract is three years with an annual salary of $80,000, according to Superintendent Olson.