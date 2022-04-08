New Central Scheduling Phone Number At HSHS Holy Family Hospital

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is changing the telephone number to contact their central scheduling department. Starting April 1, the new number is now 618-607-5600. Calls to the previous phone number, 618-664-1230, ext. 8555, will roll over to the new phone number for a period of time.

HSHS Holy Family’s central scheduling department schedules appointments for outpatient diagnostic services, with a physician’s order. These services include radiology testing, such as CT, MRI, mammograms, nuclear medicine tests and ultrasounds.