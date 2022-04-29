New High School Gym Update

With a big gift of $4 million being donated to Bond County Community Unit 2 by a former student, the school board is proceeding with plans to construct an auxiliary high school gym and expand the high school cafeteria.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the overall design is mostly complete. He said it will be a basic structure, not intended for hosting events. He said the high school administration has been working with the architectural designer and construction manager. Olson said hopefully all documents will be ready to go out for bid at the end of May.

The superintendent said the project will most likely take around 18 months to complete.

Olson said the cafeteria expansion is greatly needed and will double the existing space. He said it will be used by every student in the district at some time.

The auxiliary gym will be built in the current parking lot, south of the cafeteria.