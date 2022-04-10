One Injured In Fayette County Accident

An O’Fallon, MO, man was injured in a two-vehicle accident near Bluff City last week.

Illinois State Police have released details of the accident, which occurred Thursday, April 6, at approximately 1:45 PM.

A semi trailer, driven by Joseph J. Howell, age 63, of O’Fallon, MO, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70 in Fayette County, at mile post 68, near Bluff City. He was behind a Honda CRV, driven by 61 year old Susan Scott, from New York State. Traffic was slowing due to construction and Howell struck the rear of Scott’s Honda, and struck a construction signal device. Howell’s semi left the roadway to the right and overturned in a ditch. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and cited for alleged Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.