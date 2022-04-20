Phil Joel Performing At Bond Camp Friday

JL

A major Christian music concert will be presented at Bond Christian Service Camp near Mulberry Grove Friday night.

The night will be filled with music and worship. Phil Joel is the headliner.

Jim Quick, Bond Christian Service Camp director, said there will be a few local acts opening the show, which begins at 7 PM.

Joel has had an extensive career in contemporary Christian music, according to Quick. He has been in the business for years, starting with the Newsboys during their very successful years in the 1990’s. Quick said this is the first time the camp has had an event like this and they may look at hosting more. Tickets are $10 at BondCamp.com or $15 at the door.

For more information, call the Bond Christian Service Camp at 618-326-7114.