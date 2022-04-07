Pleads Guilty To Threatening Police Chief

A Greenville man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of threatening the Greenville chief of police.

Derek D. Kelly, age 37, entered the guilty plea in Bond County Circuit Court on March 31.

The incident occurred on March 15. The Class 3 felony charge alleged Kelly conveyed indirectly to Chief Stefan Neece a communication containing a threat that would place Chief Neece in reasonable apprehension of future bodily harm, and the threat made was because of hostility of the defendant toward the position of Chief Neece.

Kelly was sentenced to 30 months probation and 14 days in the Bond County Jail. The probation term will run concurrently with another probation sentence Kelly received in a 2021 burglary case.