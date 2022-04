The Pocahontas Old Ripley Fire Department held an Easter Egg Hunt last Sunday. They shared these photos with us.

Winners in the various age groups were (above…L to R) Olivia Wilfong, 0-3 age group winner; Harper Meisinger, 4-6 age group winner; Teocalli Ortega 7-9 age group winner; Mason Torti 10-12 age group winner.