The Bond County Project Parenting Evening Playgroup scheduled for Monday was postponed due to rainy weather.

The playgroup has been rescheduled for Monday, May 2 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Jaycee Park. All Bond County families with a child under age three are welcome to attend. Kids will enjoy the playground, sidewalk chalk, bubble play and more.

Those interested in the event can obtain more information on the Bond County Project Parenting Facebook page.