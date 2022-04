Bond County Project Parenting is having an evening playgroup event at Jaycee Park in Greenville Monday, May 2.

Participants will meet at the park from 6 to 7 p.m.

There will be outdoor play at the playground, in addition to bubble play, sidewalk chalk and more. A light snack will be provided.

Project Parenting is for children under age three.

Those wanting to attend can RSVP on the Project Parenting Facebook page or call 618-664-5009, extension 2.