Project Parenting Outdoor Classroom Playgroup

Bond County Project Parenting is hosting an outdoor classroom playgroup at the Early Childhood Center on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m.

Any Bond County family with a child under age 3 is welcome to attend and play. There will be sand and water tables, a block area, tunnels, an outdoor kitchen, finger food snacks and more.

Those wanting to attend should complete the RSVP form on the Project Parenting Facebook page or call the office at 618-664-5009, extension 2.

The Early Childhood Center is at 1318 Route 140 in Greenville.