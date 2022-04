Bond County Project Parenting is hosting a “Count With Me” Playgroup Thursday, April 28 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

It begins at 10 a.m.

The event is open to any Bond County family with a child under age 3. RSVP on the Project Parenting Facebook page or call 618-664-5009, extension 2.

Activities will include story time, free play, and activity corner. A snack will be provided.

Each child will receive a book, hands-on activity and toy.