Restaurant Week Continues Through Saturday

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is promoting this week as Restaurant Week.

It extends through Sunday. April 10.

Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara told WGEL the occasion is a great opportunity to shine a light on restaurants in the area and gives them a chance to try new things. There are six featured restaurants this week, including Espressions Coffee Roasting Co., Kahuna’s, Jo’s Java, Toastiez, Funderburk’s in Pocahontas, and LuBob’s. Many of the participating restaurants are offering specials and/or prizes.

For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 618-664-9272.