Want a free book? The Greenville Public Library is giving you a chance to get one on Saturday, April 23.

Library Director Jo Keillor said Saturday is National Book Day, but is also National Take A Chance Day. Those who check out material from the library Saturday will have the chance to win a free book.

No purchase is necessary to participate.

The library is open Saturdays from 9 to 11:50 a.m.

Call the library at 618-664-3115 for more information.