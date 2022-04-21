Scotts Opening General Store & Meating Room Near Greenville

Sam and Nicole Scott, owners and operators of Scott’s Processing in Carlyle, are ready to open a new facility in Bond County. Scott’s Processing Greenville General Store & Meating Room is located at Rt. 127 & Airport Avenue South of Grenville.

Scott’s is holding a soft opening this weekend with hours Friday from 1 to 6 PM and Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM. The soft update continues next week, on Thursday, April 28, from 1 to 6 PM; Friday, April 29, from 1 to 5 PM; and Saturday, April 30, from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Regular hours will begin Tuesday, May 3, and will be 9 AM to 6 PM Tuesday through Friday and 9 AM to 3 PM Saturdays.

Nicole said in addition to locally sourced Angus beef and dirt-raised pork, the General Store will offer some dairy items, farm fresh eggs, breads, condiments, rubs and sauces, pellets and charcoal, and more.

She also talked about the Meating Room, which adjoins the General Store. She said it comfortably seats 40-60 in the main room, with options for seating up to 100. There is also a special room for kids to use, with activities to keep them entertained. You can bring your own beverages, including alcohol to the venue.

Click below to hear more:

You can find more about Scott’s Processing Greenville General Store & Meating Room on Facebook.