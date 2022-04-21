Space Still Open For Some GU Summer Camps

Greenville University is offering camps this summer for junior high and high school students to visit campus and have fun learning experiences.

The university is hosting four camps including Forensics Camp, Esports Camp, Band Camp, and Worship Band and Audio Recording Camp.

While the Forensics Camp and the Worship Band & Audio Recording Camps are full, spaces still remain in the Band Camp and Esports Camp.

Band Camp is open to students entering eighth grade through graduating high school seniors and Esports Camp is for high school students only.

In Band Camp, students will be immersed in large and small ensemble settings, where they will focus on honing their skills to advance their musicianship taught by university professors and talented high school directors. Campers will stay overnight in the residence halls, and meals and a camp t-shirt are included in the cost.

To register, visit https://apply.greenville.edu/register/BandCamp.

Students can take a break from the summer heat and level up their gaming at GU’s Esports One-Day Event. Campers get the inside scoop on collegiate esports, see what games they might play for GU, showcase their streaming skills, and do it all from the comfort of the air-conditioned esports studio in the Smart Center in Greenville. Students learn to compete, create, and game, and experience what it’s like to be a part of the future of esports!

To sign up, visit https://apply.greenville.edu/register/EsportsCamp.