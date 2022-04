The Greenville City Council has called a special meeting for Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building.

The agenda includes the appointment of Jody Weiss as the new city clerk, other personnel appointments, an A T & T lease extension for a cell site, the fiscal year budget, and setting a date for a public hearing on the topic of a possible land swap between the city and Greenville University.

The meeting can be viewed on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.