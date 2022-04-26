Thacker Insurance Makes Move

Monday was a big day for Thacker Insurance Service as it opened in its new location, 215 South Third Street in Greenville.

The historic building was originally constructed as a jail in 1850.

Renovations to the building took about 13 months, longer than expected, mostly due to supply chain issues.

Curtis Thacker, agency owner, said moving to the new building has been accompanied by nervous excitement. He said they needed the space, but it would involve relearning a system that was in play for 39 years in the former building.

Thacker told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel he was dedicated to saving the historic building. He said he liked the old jail building ever since he was a kid, but it was in rough shape. He and his wife worked with Breck Nelson and decided to put in the effort to save the existing building. Thacker said they’ve worked to keep it as historically accurate as possible. He told Jeff the business needed to expand and the new location would allow them to do that in service to the community.

Everyone is welcome to stop by and see what has been done to the old jail building. An open house is being planned in June on the 40th anniversary of Curt’s parents, Jim and Mary Thacker, opening the business.

Curtis said the former location of the agency, 315 West College Avenue, has been purchased by Joe Barth for his CPA business.