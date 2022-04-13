Turley Award Program April 19

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 29th Annual Gerald Turley Award program on Tuesday, April 19 to honor this year’s recipient, Randy Alderman.

It will be held at the SureStay Banquet Hall, behind Los Amigos II.

The event begins at 7 p.m.

A coffee and cocoa bar will be provided by Espressions Coffee Roasting Company and desserts will be from Jenny’s Jewels.

During the program, friends and family will pay homage to Alderman. Winners of the Gerald Turley Award are selected by a special committee from the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Tickets for the April 19 program are $10 per person and can be purchased in advance at the College Avenue Branch of Bradford National Bank or online at GreenvilleILChamber.org.

For more information and to RSVP call the Chamber at 618-664-9272 or send an email to the Chamber.