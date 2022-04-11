Two Killed In Madison County Accident

Two St. Louis women were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Saturday.

Illinois State Police report Juandria S. Pickett, age 30, of St. Louis, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I55 near Livingston in a Toyota Camry Saturday just after 4 AM. She struck a semi, driven by 52 year old Luvator N. Pierce, also of St. Louis, head-on.

Pickett and her passenger, 32 year old Tiyana C. McCoy, were pronounced deceased on the scene. Pierce, the semi driver, was transported to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I-55 was closed for approximately six hours during the cleanup and investigation.