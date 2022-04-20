Unit One Board Talks KC, Finance, Personnel & Sports

At its April meeting Monday night, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board approved memorandum of understanding to be part of the Kaskaskia College Pathways Program.

Unit 1 Superintendent Bobby Koontz said the program is good for students, allowing them to take college courses, at a reduced rate, while they are in high school.

The superintendent reported the district will be getting additional funds from the state. He indicated it was recently found the state had shorted or overfunded districts in payments the past three years under its evidence-based funding plan.

Unit 1 learned it had been shorted $30,819 so that will be received by the district.

After a closed session, the board accepted the resignation of Heidi Tarasuik as a teacher, effective the end of this school year.

A motion was also passed, as is done each year, to release all coaches who are not certified staff members.

The district has renewed its membership in the Illinois Elementary School Association for next school year. The renewal fee is $300. The district also pays $65 for each sport it plays in IESA postseason.