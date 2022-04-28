Unit Two In Need Of Custodians

With two long-time custodians retiring soon in the Bond County Unit 2 school district, applicants are being sought for positions.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson recognized the retirees. Karen Vohlken and Mark Hediger have each worked multiple decades for the district. Olson thanked them for their service and noted that their retirements, along with another at the junior high, create opportunities for new custodians. He said that position is an integral part of the district as they help students feel welcome every day and is also very rewarding.

More information is available by calling the Unit 2 administrative office at 618-664-0170.