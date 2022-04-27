Unit Two Personnel Action

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on several personnel matters.

Resignations were accepted from Brooke Clanton as a night shift custodian at the high school, Mariamne Perritt, as a Greenville Elementary School paraprofessional, and Katie Ketten as a Pocahontas School paraprofessional.

Ketten’s and Clanton’s resignations go into effect this month, while Perritt’s is effective the end of the school year.

For next school year, the board hired Molly Edwards as a high school support specialist and guidance counselor, pending her completion of licensure requirements, and Ellie Winthrop as a high school English teacher.

Erin Cummins will be the new head girls’ volleyball coach at the high school.

Hired retroactively were Ashley Renfro and Allison Young in food service. Renfro is food service kitchen manager at the Greenville Elementary/Junior High cafeteria, and Young is involved in KRP food service.