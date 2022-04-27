White Encourages Vehicle Owners To Sign Up For Online Reminders

On Friday, April 22, which was Earth Day, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White encouraged vehicle owners to observe the occasion by going paperless and visiting ilsos.gov to sign up for email reminder notices for license plate sticker renewals.

“This is an environmentally friendly initiative for customers that encourages online transactions with my office,” said White. “Those who sign up for this service will also save the state money by eliminating the need to print and mail annual post card reminder notices.”

The one-time registration process allows vehicle owners to receive a series of three email notices per vehicle each year highlighting the upcoming vehicle expiration date. The emails also contain the vehicle owner’s registration ID and PIN, simplifying the process of renewing license plate stickers online each year.

To register for the program, visit ilsos.gov and click on “Email License Plates Renewal” on the main page under Online Services. Vehicle owners will then need to enter their assigned registration ID and PIN, which can be found on their current vehicle registration card. If they do not have their vehicle registration card, they can call the Secretary of State public inquiry division at 800-252-8980 to obtain the registration ID and PIN.

More than 3.6 million vehicle owners have signed up for online reminder notices, which reduces the number of annual postcard mailings, saving the state approximately $1.4 million annually.

White also noted that the number of license plate stickers renewed online increased by more than 4 million during the pandemic. From March 2020 through December 2021, more than 9.1 million license plate stickers were renewed online. During this same period ranging from March 2018 through December 2019, more than 5.1 million license plate stickers were renewed online.