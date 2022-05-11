11 Students Promoted To High School During Sorento Ceremony

Sorento School’s final eighth grade promotion ceremony was held Tuesday night in the gymnasium.

Eleven students were presented diplomas as they move on to high school.

Sorento Principal Amy Jackson addressed the students, pointing out they don’t have to have it all figured out to move forward. She said each day is a new start and a chance to grow. She encouraged students to live in the moment and let loved ones know how much they mean to them.

Special awards were presented. Jordan Moss received the Illinois Principals Association Award, Baylee Smith, the Daughters of the American Revolution Citizenship Award; Rayne Howard, the Sorento School Principal’s Award; Addyn Grant, the Brine Goodwin Scholar/Athlete Award; and Grace Brock, the Crystal Grant Memorial Award.

The Judy Ernst Memorial Scholarships were presented to Alison Ridens and Nathaniel Williams, who attended Sorento School and recently graduated from Bond County Community Unit 2 High School.