“Advanced Medical Life Support” Course Offered At KC

Kaskaskia College will be hosting an “Advanced Medical Life Support” course on May 16-17, 2022, for the special rate of $50, in honor of National EMT Week (May 15-17). The course will be held at the Nursing Education Center at KC’s main campus from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is open to current Basic Life Support cardholders in the medical or emergency response field.

Advanced Medical Life Support (AMLS) remains the gold standard of education for emergency medical assessment and treatment. Endorsed by the National Association of EMS Physicians, AMLS emphasizes using the AMLS Assessment Pathway, a systematic tool for assessing and managing common medical conditions with urgent accuracy.

In the third edition of AMLS, students learn to recognize and manage common medical crises through realistic case-based scenarios that challenge students to apply their knowledge to highly critical patients. The course emphasizes scene size-up, first impression, history, interactive group discussion on differential diagnosis and potential treatment strategies, and physical exam to systematically rule out and consider possibilities and probabilities in treating patients’ medical crises. The third edition AMLS library of patient simulations offers students an opportunity to apply critical thinking skills to various patient presentations. Additional features include patient simulation monitor images and ECGs provided by iSimulate, to enhance students’ experience.

AMLS is appropriate for EMTs, paramedics, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurse anesthetists and physicians. AMLS is accredited by CAPCE and recognized by NREMT.

Textbook information is available upon registration. The $50 course registration is per student and includes certification fee.

For further information or to register, call the Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education at 618-545-3255. All students must pre-register for this class.

If your service or facility needs any future continuing education courses, please contact the KC EMS office at 618-545-3431 or KC Paramedicine Professor Stephen Durbin at sdurbin@kaskaskia.edu.