Another Round Of Greenville’s Got Talent Friday

Greenville SMART Center and Toastiez Restaurant are sponsoring another round of Greenville’s Got Talent on Friday, May 6 at 6 p.m.

Performers of all ages are being sought to perform on the first floor of the SMART Center in downtown Greenville.

The family-friendly event is for talented people, such as singers, dancers, comedians and magicians. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.

To register, visit GreenvilleSmart.com and select “events,” visit Toastiez, send an email to elaine@greenvillesmart.com, or call 664-9272.