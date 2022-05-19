Around 300 Ameren Customers Without Power Thursday Morning

Around 300 Ameren Illinois customers were without power for much of the early morning Thursday.

The power went out just after midnight and while numbers fluctuated throughout the night, the peak outage numbers were just over 300 customers in the southern and southwestern parts of the City of Greenville. That number accounts for just over 9% of Ameren customers in the 62246 ZIP Code.

The Greenville Fire Protection District reported the outage was caused by an animal who had gotten into a substation in the affected part of town.

The power came back on shortly after 8 AM.