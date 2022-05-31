Baler Fire In Rural MG

The Smithboro Fire Protection District responded to a report of a baler on fire on Dugan Lane in rural Mulberry Grove. Mulberry Grove Fire District was called for mutual aid to help before the fire spread to the cut hay in the field. The owner used a fire extinguisher to knock down the flames in the baler. This is a clear example of why fire extinguishers should always be readily available when operating machinery because the owner prevented the fire from spreading into the hay field and controlled the fire long enough for the fire department to respond. When firefighters arrived the fire was extinguished without incident. Firefighters were on scene for about 45 minutes. After investigation it is believed that the cause of the fire was a hot bearing that caused the fire.