BCSWCD Art Contests Underway

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District is once again conducting youth art contests.

The events are supported by Bond County Ag In The Classroom and the Quail Forever Little Bluestem Chapter.

Students in kindergarten through third grade, in all elementary schools in Bond County, will color pages.

The pages will be delivered to the school and students can pick them up beginning May 10.

The poster contest and photo contests are also open to students in Bond County.

The poster contest is for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, with multiple categories. Artwork must be original, using the theme “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life. Posters must be received by May 10.

The photo contest is for amateur students, kindergarten through 12th grade. Multiple conservation categories of photographs are allowed and must be submitted by May 10.

Prizes will be awarded to the top entries in all contests.

For details and more information, go to BondSWCD.org or contact Emily at info@bondswcd.org.