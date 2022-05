The Bond County CEO Program introduces high school seniors to the business world.

The final big event for the current CEO class was the student trade show Wednesday night at the SureStay banquet room.

A big crowd visited the show to see the 10 students’ individual businesses, and to buy from them.

CEO Facilitator Amanda Dussold talked to WGEL about this year’s class.

Dussold said she and the CEO class members were excited to see many area residents show their support by attending the trade show.