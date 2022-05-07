Blue Jays Scholar Bowl Fourth In State

Congratulations go out to the Greenville Junior High varsity scholar bowl team.

The Blue Jays finished fourth Friday in the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 2A state finals at Peoria.

Greenville advanced to the state third place match by winning two of three matches in pool play. After falling to Champaign Edison 250-165, the Blue Jays beat Washington Middle School 275-165, then defeated Frankfort Summit Hill 170-145.

In the state third place match, Greenville faced Springfield Lutheran and lost 280-160.

Congratulations once again to Coach Susan Corbus and her Blue Jays scholar bowl team on an outstanding season and a fourth place finish at state!