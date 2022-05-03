Bond County CEO Trade Show Wednesday

The Bond County CEO Trade Show is Wednesday.

Students from Mulberry Grove and Bond Unit 2 high school are in the CEO class and will have items for sale from their individual businesses.

One of the students, Alison Tabor, said the show runs from 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, May 4, in the Sure Stay Banquet Room behind Los Amigos. HSHS is the sponsor for the event.

Another CEO student, Ethan Mergner, told us CEO stands for Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities. The students meet with local business leaders, tour businesses, run a class business the first semester, and individuals businesses in the second half of the year.

Both talked about the businesses created by the CEO students, which will be set up at the trade show. Tabor’s is a sustainable clothing brand; Courtney Arnold from Mulberry Grove sells soy wax candles in reusable containers; Gracie Lindley makes custom epoxy glitter pens; Karlie Jerrell does custom drawn vinyl stickers; Jayden Markus makes beeswax lip balms; Jessi Mezzo sells cake pops; Kayla Sanders sells acrylic paintings, décor, and kits for kids; Brooklyn Suzuki makes customizable phone cases; Lorelei Wilhite has boutique style women’s clothing; and Ethan Mergner sells loose leaf, reusable tea.

