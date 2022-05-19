Bond County Graduation Information

Public schools in Bond County are conducting graduation ceremonies in the next few days.

The Mulberry Grove Junior High program will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21 with the high school graduation at 3 p.m. the same day. Both will be in the Mulberry Grove High School gymnasium.

Seniors at Bond County Community Unit 2 High School in Greenville will graduate at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22 in the gymnasium.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said the high school graduation will be more comfortable this year. Olson said this will be the first indoor commencement since the school installed air conditioning in the gym.

Click below to hear his comments:

Unit 2 junior high promotion exercises, for eighth graders, will be at Greenville Junior High Monday, May 23 at 6 p.m., Pocahontas School on Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m., and Sorento School on Tuesday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m.