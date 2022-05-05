Bond County Museum Activities Saturday

Saturday is Museum Day in Greenville, and the Bond County Museum and One-Room School will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum, operated by the Bond County Historical Society, will feature appearances by Martin Roach from CMR Saddlery of Smithboro and Hook N Ladder Paranormal.

Roach will present at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. He will also have antique saddles on display from the 1850s to the 1920s.

Hook N Ladder Paranormal will have a tent on the grounds, displaying equipment used to investigate paranormal activities, photos of locations the group has examined, and a list of future sites.

The museum is in the former U.S. DeMoulin Mansion at 409 South Fourth Street.

The One-Room School building, along Beaumont Avenue, was an actual school and is furnished with items that came out of the over 70 one-room school houses in Bond County.