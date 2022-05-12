Broadband Survey Still Underway

The Bond County Broadband Initiative survey is still underway.

Residents have through June 30 to respond to the survey about their home internet service.

The winners of two $100 gift cards for April, selected at random from those who have completed the survey, are Ryan Champ and Jeffery Hassenmyer.

Residents from over 500 homes have responded to the survey. The Bond County Broadband Committee is continuing its quest to equip the county with the highest level of broadband internet service, focusing on digital equality for currently unserved and underserved populations in both communities and remote rural areas.

Data from the survey will help in this quest.

The online survey can be accessed at BondCountyIL.gov. For residents without internet service, the survey can be completed over the phone at 618-664-0618.

Those completing the survey will be in the running for two $100 gift cards, no purchase is necessary. Cards will be awarded at the end May and June. Winners from each of the three monthly drawings will be entered for the grand prize, a $400 Visa gift card.

Participation is limited to one survey per household.