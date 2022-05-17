Catalytic Converter Thefts

Police throughout the nation have their hands full trying to apprehend catalytic converter thieves.

That includes agencies in the WGEL area.

Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece told WGEL there have recently been multiple thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles. They have included one from a Bond County Transit vehicle that was sitting outside of the fenced-in building, and Bond County Unit 2 buses.

Neece said his department is working with other nearby law enforcement agencies regarding the thefts.

He indicated the thieves usually use a torch to cut off the converters, then sell them for scrap metal.

The chief urges vehicle owners to keep their cars in a garage or utilize surveillance cameras, if possible. Neece also said people should be wary of anyone trying to sell them a catalytic converter individually.