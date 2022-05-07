Chamber Speakers Series Kicks Off Tuesday

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is beginning a speaker series, with the first event scheduled for Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. in the SureStay Banquet Hall.

The debut speakers will be Ryan Follis of the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship, and Austin Brooks, executive director for the Midland Institute. Their topic will be “Revitalization Thru Mentorship & Education.”

The free program will last about an hour.

Since space is limited, those wanting to attend must RSVP by sending an email to greenvilleilchamber@gmail.com, or call or text 618-664-9272.

You do not have to be a Chamber member to attend. There will be a complimentary nacho bar available.

Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara said the speaker series will focus on topics to help businesses. She believes a program will probably be held every quarter of the year.