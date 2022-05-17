City Burglary Investigated

Greenville Police received a report early last Wednesday morning about a residential burglary at an apartment in the 200 block of South Second Street.

The resident advised at 4:35 a.m. that items had been taken from the apartment, including a set of car keys.

Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece said that later the resident’s car was taken, then was quickly located parked near the university.

No arrests have been made.

Chief Neece advised the resident was home asleep when the apartment was entered.

He reported Illinois State Police crime scene technicians processed the vehicle and apartment for evidence.