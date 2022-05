At a special meeting April 26, the Greenville City Council approved several appointments.

They included:

Michelle Liggett as city Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund agent.

Liggett and Beth Tomaschke as Freedom of Information Act officers.

Faye Hessenauer as deputy city clerk.

Liggett and Jo Hollenkamp as Open Meeting Act designees, and Liggett as the city’s designated authorized signatory.

Liggett is Greenville’s new treasurer and finance director.