The Greenville City Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

Items on the agenda include an announcement of the normal water and sewer rates adjustment, considering a contract for design and engineering for the Safe Routes To School project, consideration of adding street lights along College Avenue, between Dewey Street and Idler Lane; consideration of the purchase of a street sweeper and mower deck, and consideration of replacing the Spring Hill sewer lift station.

The meeting can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.