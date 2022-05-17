City Council Meets Wednesday

The Greenville City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the municipal building.

A public hearing regarding a possible land swap by the city with Greenville University will be the topic. The property is in the area of First Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street, where the university will build a four-story dormitory with classrooms.

The council will consider action on the land swap later in the meeting.

Also on the agenda is a liquor license request and the water plant’s PureLine service agreement.

The meeting can be viewed on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.