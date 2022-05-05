City Electronics Recycling Saturday

Do you have electronic items you need to get rid of?

You’re in luck, because the annual City of Greenville Electronics Recycling event will take place this Saturday.

Jes Adam, from the City of Greenville, said you can bring recyclable electronics to the city Public Works building on South Fourth Street between 8 AM and 4 PM. City employees will help you unload your electronics. The electronics will be sorted and sent off for recycling. Adam noted there are some limitations on electronics that will be permitted. You can find the list at GreenvilleIllinois.com.

Once again, hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call the municipal building at 664-1644.