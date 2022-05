As part of its commitment to being a member of Tree City USA, the City of Greenville planted a tree for Arbor Day.

For many years, the city has planted a tree the last Friday of April to commemorate the special day.

This year, a Japanese Zelkova tree was planted along Idler Lane by Greenville Public Works Employees Jason Heckman and Isiah Childerson.

Greenville has been a Tree City USA member for 27 years.